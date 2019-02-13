  • Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival returning to Kennywood

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Get your stretchy pants ready! Kennywood Park is hosting another pierogi festival!

    The Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival will include more than 40 vendors offering different styles of the stuffed dumplings.

    The festival will be held Sept. 22 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. In addition to the pierogies, there will be music and entertainment, and some of Kennywood’s most popular attractions will be open.

    Early bird tickets go on sale Wednesday at noon.

    Season passes are not valid for the event.

