WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Get your stretchy pants ready! Kennywood Park is hosting another pierogi festival!
The Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival will include more than 40 vendors offering different styles of the stuffed dumplings.
The festival will be held Sept. 22 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. In addition to the pierogies, there will be music and entertainment, and some of Kennywood’s most popular attractions will be open.
Early bird tickets go on sale Wednesday at noon.
Season passes are not valid for the event.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Children found malnourished, locked in dog kennel, deputies say
- Drug dealers using high-tech cars to smuggle drugs into Pa.
- Police break down door of innocent woman while looking for kidnapping suspects
- VIDEO: Antonio Brown found guilty of speeding
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}