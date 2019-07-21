  • Man walks onto field during Pirates game Sunday

    PITTSBURGH - A friend dared him to do it. That's what police said a 24-year-old central Pennsylvania man told them after he was arrested on the field at PNC Park during the Pirates game Sunday.

    Police said officers working the game responded to a fan walking onto the field at about 3:40 p.m. Police said it was during the top of the 6th inning when he casually walked toward home plate and put his hand out looking for someone to shake it.

    Police officers intervened, walking the man off the field and handcuffing him in front of the Philadelphia Phillies dugout.

    The man, according to police, told officers a friend dared him to pull the stunt.

    Police said he faces charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct.

