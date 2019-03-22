PITTSBURGH - Heading to the ballgame this summer? PNC Park will feature several brand-new menu items for the Pittsburgh Pirates Season!
Among the new arrivals are a new take on the traditional game day sausage, a sweet treat and southern-topped tater tots.
Aramark provides concessions at PNC Park and other baseball stadiums around Major League Baseball. Check out the list of what's new here in Pittsburgh below, or click here to read the press release announcing new food around the league.
- Cinnamon Chipotle Topped Tots – Tater tots, cinnamon chipotle spiced pulled pork, green & red onions and chipotle maple syrup.
- Quinoa Blueberry Salad – Red quinoa, chopped hearts of palm, spinach, blueberries, cucumbers, carrots, sunflower seeds and balsamic dressing.
- Pittsburgh Cone – Kielbasa, pierogi, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing, in a waffle cone.
- Shipwreck Sundae – Jumbo marshmallows, coated with chocolate and a dusting of graham crackers, and ice cream, in a souvenir helmet sundae bowl.
What's your go to snack while taking in a Pirates game on a hot sunny day?
TRENDING NOW:
- After focus on Rosfeld's response to shooting Rose, trial picking up for 3rd day
- Baby cough syrup recalled for possible bacteria contamination
- City council announces changes to proposed gun ban in Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Family dealing with rare illness that impacts all 4 children
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}