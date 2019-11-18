PITTSBURGH - The newsroom staff at the Pittsburgh Post Gazette said they voted "no confidence" in the paper's executive editor, publisher and owner.
According to the Newspaper Guild, there's been "unconscionable" treatment of employees, union members and managers.
Officials said the workers will no longer use bylines on their articles or pictures. Staff also plans to wear "no confidence" buttons in the newsroom.
This follows the paper scaling back the number of days a printed edition would be produced.
