Pittsburgh ranked as most livable city in continental United States

PITTSBURGH - What’s the most livable city in the continental United States? If you guessed right here in Pittsburgh you’d be correct!
The annual “Livability Survey,” which ranks 140 cities on factors like stability, healthcare, culture, education and infrastructure on a scale of 1-100, was released this week.
Pittsburgh came in at number 32 overall, the top city in the continental United States and only behind Honolulu for the entire country.
The number one overall city was Vienna, Austria, with an overall livability rating of 99.1 out of a possible 100. Pittsburgh, by comparison, had a 92.1.
While no U.S. city cracked the top 10, Canada had three cities rank high, with Calgary (number 4), Vancouver (number 6) and Toronto (number 7) all among the best in the world.
The ranking is put together by The Economist Intelligence Unit. A limited look at the list for free, and the full report with updates twice a year can be purchased.
