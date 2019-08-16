HARRISBURG, Pa. - Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday his office was charging a Florida business owner for operating a human trafficking ring disguised as massage parlors in Pennsylvania, Florida and Virginia.
Shapiro said David Williams, 41, of Pensacola, Florida was exploiting undocumented women and offering sexual acts for money during massages at his parlors. The investigation originated from a tip sent in to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.
On Thursday, search warrants were executed at 6 western Pennsylvania businesses as well as multiple locations in Florida, Shapiro said.
- Ci Ci Wellness - 639 Brown Ave., Turtle Creek, Pa.
- Thai Massage - 39 W. Main St., Carnegie Pa.
- Massage 10 - 6545 US 30, Jeannette, Pa.
- Thai Massage - 423 Chartiers St., Bridgeville, Pa.
- 1407 Peninsula Massage - 1702 Peninsula Dr., Erie, Pa.
- Undisclosed location - McKees Rocks
Williams is charged with using interstate facilities for purposes of racketeering, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and the harboring of illegal aliens for commercial advantage.
