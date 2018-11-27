  • PITTSBURGH SNOW: Icy, slushy roads cause problems across the Pittsburgh area

    Snow showers have been in the Pittsburgh area since Monday evening, and Severe Weather Team 11 says they're not letting up anytime soon.

    While the snowfall totals haven't been impressive, less than an inch across the region, many people reported trouble with the morning commute.

    Pittsburgh's Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper said roads should be better for the evening commute because there has been more time for them to be treated, but back roads, sidewalks and other untreated areas will remain slippery.

