0 Pittsburghers post emotional tributes to Humboldt Broncos victims

People all over the world, including right here in Pittsburgh, are paying tribute to the members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team who were injured or killed in the bus crash in Canada late Friday.

As the community held a vigil for those who died, The Sports Network (TSN) broadcaster Brian Munz, who went to school in Humboldt, urged his followers to leave their hockey sticks out on porches in tribute to those who lost their lives, according to CNN.

Got this text from a friend who I went to high school with in Humboldt.



Inviting you to do the same as we remember and send our thoughts to the #HumboldtBroncos.#PrayersForHumboldt #Broncostrong #Humboldtstrong #theSJHL #TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/HHwZyUZ5KG — Brian Munz (@BrianMunzTSN) April 9, 2018

The idea came from Munz’s high school friend and the response was overwhelming.

Hundreds of people from the United States and Canada paid tribute, posting photos on social media using the hashtags #putyoursticksout and #humboldtstrong.

Several people from Pittsburgh also paid tribute to the victims of the tragedy.

#putyourstickout as a hockey family, I can't imagine the devastation for the families and the community as a whole. #HumboldtBroncos ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QAN4h5WIYm — Kaylin 👑 (@amber_kaylin) April 10, 2018

One of the hockey players killed in the crash was Jaxon Joseph, son of former Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Chris Joseph.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby organized a special gift for the Humboldt players.

Sidney Crosby also signed personalized photos for all the survivors.



"Stay strong. We're thinking of you." https://t.co/BrCeepetoJ — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 10, 2018

