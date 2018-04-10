  • Pittsburghers post emotional tributes to Humboldt Broncos victims

    People all over the world, including right here in Pittsburgh, are paying tribute to the members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team who were injured or killed in the bus crash in Canada late Friday.

    As the community held a vigil for those who died, The Sports Network (TSN) broadcaster Brian Munz, who went to school in Humboldt, urged his followers to leave their hockey sticks out on porches in tribute to those who lost their lives, according to CNN.

    The idea came from Munz’s high school friend and the response was overwhelming.

    Hundreds of people from the United States and Canada paid tribute, posting photos on social media using the hashtags #putyoursticksout and #humboldtstrong.

    Several people from Pittsburgh also paid tribute to the victims of the tragedy.  

    One of the hockey players killed in the crash was Jaxon Joseph, son of former Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Chris Joseph. 

    Penguins captain Sidney Crosby organized a special gift for the Humboldt players.

