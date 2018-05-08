Police: 7 children found living in deplorable conditions, left home alone for hours

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. - Rochester Borough police have arrested two mothers, condemned their Beaver County home and taken their seven children.
Officers said the children, who range in age from 2 to 11 years old, were living in a house of filth.
Police said they were left home alone for 13 hours with no food or water.
The children were found in the street without shoes or socks, and some were only wearing dirty diapers.
