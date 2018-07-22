  • Police investigating after man's body found outside of home

    Updated:

    WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Police are investigating after a man's body was found outside of a home in Wilkinsburg Sunday morning. 

    Authorities confirmed they were called to the 1700 block of Montier Street around 11:07 a.m. 

    The Allegheny County Medical Examiner is on the scene.

    Police believe the death to be suspicious. 

    We have a crew at the scene working to gather more information. Watch Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. for the latest updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories