WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Police are investigating after a man's body was found outside of a home in Wilkinsburg Sunday morning.
Authorities confirmed they were called to the 1700 block of Montier Street around 11:07 a.m.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner is on the scene.
Police believe the death to be suspicious.
