Police: Man got into fist fight with officer

PITCAIRN, Pa. - A Pitcairn man is facing assault charges after getting into a fistfight with a police officer.
According to the criminal complaint, Quinton Williams tried to hit an officer as he was breaking up an argument at a house on North Avenue.
It took several officers to subdue him.
