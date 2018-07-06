  • Police: Man got into fist fight with officer

    PITCAIRN, Pa. - A Pitcairn man is facing assault charges after getting into a fistfight with a police officer.

    According to the criminal complaint, Quinton Williams tried to hit an officer as he was breaking up an argument at a house on North Avenue. 

    It took several officers to subdue him.

