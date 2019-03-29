BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. - A police officer and the power of social media combined to help a group of kids have fun.
Bridgeville police shared a video of officers and firefighters delivering a basketball hoop to neighborhood kids.
Related Headlines
It happened after an officer saw the kids using a recycling bin as a hoop.
He went on Facebook and asked people to donate so the kids could get a real hoop.
Fifteen minutes and one generous donation later, the kids now have everything they need to keep the fun going.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman gives birth to twins 26 days after birth of first child
- Louisiana woman accused of giving toddler drugs for months before overdose death
- Pittsburgh diabetics traveling to Canada to buy insulin
- VIDEO: Fingerprints required for job application leads to arrest in 1998 murder case
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}