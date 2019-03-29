  • Police officer uses social media to help get local kids basketball hoop

    BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. - A police officer and the power of social media combined to help a group of kids have fun.

    Bridgeville police shared a video of officers and firefighters delivering a basketball hoop to neighborhood kids.

    It happened after an officer saw the kids using a recycling bin as a hoop. 

    He went on Facebook and asked people to donate so the kids could get a real hoop.

    Fifteen minutes and one generous donation later, the kids now have everything they need to keep the fun going.

