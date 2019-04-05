  • Police searching for driver who nearly hits officer while fleeing from traffic stop

    PITTSBURGH - Police are searching for a driver after an officer was nearly hit by a vehicle fleeing from a traffic stop Thursday night in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood.

    Police said they pulled over the vehicle for a moving violation near the intersection of Brownsville Road and Hazeldell Street around 6:45 p.m.

    There were two people in the vehicle, according to police. Police said one of the men in the car, Taquan Gurley, ran away. Police said he resisted arrest and officers had to deploy a taser on Gurley before taking him into custody.  

    Police said they found drugs, cash, and a scale on Gurley.  He is facing several charges and was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.  

    Police said the driver, Celestino Palmer and another person took off in the car, and nearly hit an officer.

    Police said the vehicle was found nearby, but no one was inside.

    Pittsburgh police were surrounding a Lexus of Valera Street in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood when Gabriella DeLuca arrived on scene.

    A witness told us he saw a man jump out of the car and over a fence around 7 p.m.

