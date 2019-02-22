  • Police seize more than 4,000 stamp bags of heroin, 2 illegal guns during search warrant

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police seized more than 4,000 bags of heroin, other drugs and two illegal guns while serving a search warrant on Thursday.

    The search warrant was executed around 1 p.m. in the 300 block of Penfort Street in Northview Heights.

    Police recovered around 4,300 stamp bags of heroin (with an approximate street value of $43,000), 2 ounces of crack cocaine (with an approximate street value of $2,400), marijuana, drug packaging and distribution devices, a shotgun, a handgun with the serial number removed and $2,600.

    Keith Fearbry, 37, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with the intent to deliver heroin and crack cocaine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance (heroin and crack cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with altered serial number.

    Police are still investigating. 

     

