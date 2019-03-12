PITTSBURGH - Leon Ford, who was shot and paralyzed by Pittsburgh police several years ago, announced Tuesday morning he is dropping out of the race for a seat on the city council.
Ford became an activist after the 2012 shooting, which led to a $5.5 million settlement from the city of Pittsburgh.
In a letter posted on Facebook, Ford thanked his supporters and informed them of his decision to no longer run to represent District 9, which covers East Liberty, Friendship, Homewood and other neighborhoods on the east side of the city.
“My other commitments have become too great (f)or me to be able to fulfill the requirements of this position. I feel it is best for me to make room for someone who has the true ability to devote to this honor,” Ford said.
