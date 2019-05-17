Veterans monument in Polish Hill vandalized

PITTSBURGH - A monument to veterans vandalized in Polish Hill, and neighbors are quite upset by the message.
Graffiti isn’t an unusual sight in the neighborhood, but what was written makes this stand out.
“No tears for dead soldiers” is written clearly along the front of the monument.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer learned how police might be able to catch the person or people responsible. Watch her full report above for more.
TRENDING NOW:
- 3 teens charged in MS-13 killing of 14-year-old girl used machete, baseball bat, police say
- Investigators: Late Ohio State team doctor abused 177 men
- ONLY ON 11: Local Uber driver describes being blindsided by police after night of driving
- VIDEO: Controversial new SAT scores
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}