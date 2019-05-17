  • Veterans monument in Polish Hill vandalized

    PITTSBURGH - A monument to veterans vandalized in Polish Hill, and neighbors are quite upset by the message.

    Graffiti isn’t an unusual sight in the neighborhood, but what was written makes this stand out.

    “No tears for dead soldiers” is written clearly along the front of the monument.

