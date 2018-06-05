Political articles, cartoons missing from local newspaper

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Post Gazette readers may have noticed something missing from the paper recently: political articles by cartoonist Rob Rogers.
The veteran editorial cartoonist hasn't had anything published in the Post-Gazette since May 24, but Rogers has continued to post new work on his own social media pages.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m., we're working to find out what could be behind the absence and what readers are saying about it.
