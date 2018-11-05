  • Port Authority rail service restored after issues on Red Line

    Updated:

    UPDATE 2:05 p.m. - The issue has been resolved and all service on the Red Line is back to normal. 

    A portion of the T's Red Line is currently suspended between Overbrook Junction and Stevenson due to an issue with an overhead wire, according to Port Authority officials.

    Riders heading inbound and outbound from Potomac, Dormont Junction, Mount Lebanon, Poplar, Arlington, Castle Shannon, Stevenson and Overbrook Junction should wait on the outbound platforms, officials said. 

    Officials said there will be shuttle buses sent to the area.

    It's unclear when service will be restored.

