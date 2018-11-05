Port Authority rail service restored after issues on Red Line

UPDATE 2:05 p.m. - The issue has been resolved and all service on the Red Line is back to normal.
The issue with the overhead has been resolved. All inbound and outbound Red Line service is back to regular routing.— Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) November 5, 2018
A portion of the T's Red Line is currently suspended between Overbrook Junction and Stevenson due to an issue with an overhead wire, according to Port Authority officials.
Red Line service is currently suspended between Overbrook Junction and Stevenson due to an issue with the overhead wire. More information to follow.— Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) November 5, 2018
Riders heading inbound and outbound from Potomac, Dormont Junction, Mount Lebanon, Poplar, Arlington, Castle Shannon, Stevenson and Overbrook Junction should wait on the outbound platforms, officials said.
Officials said there will be shuttle buses sent to the area.
It's unclear when service will be restored.
All inbound and outbound Red Line vehicles are single-tracking on the outbound tracks from Potomac to Overbrook Jctn due to an issue with the overhead wire.— Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) November 5, 2018
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Lowe's announces plans to close more than 50 stores in US, Canada
- Rookie Pittsburgh police officer fired after confrontation with suburban officer
- Woman celebrates 106th birthday at Taco Bell
- VIDEO: Customers buy out doughnut shop daily so owner can take care of ailing wife
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}