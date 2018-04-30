Human waste and sanitation fluid ran down a residential street near a school as children were let out for the day on Monday.
A worker emptying portable toilets in Alton Playground in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood spilled at least some of the contents in the park’s parking lot, which drained down onto Alton Street, right next to Beechwood Elementary School.
Parents were furious as they guided children leaving school around the waste, which created a strong stench that could be smelled blocks away.
