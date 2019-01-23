  • Raccoon captured in South Hills neighborhood tests positive for rabies

    Updated:

    UPPER SAINT CLAIR, Pa. - The Allegheny County Healthy Department says a raccoon has tested positive for rabies.

    The animal was captured on Shenandoah Drive in Upper Saint Clair last week.

    According to the department, the raccoon came in contact with a dog.

    The dog was not hurt, but has been quarantined.

    This is the first rabid animal report in Allegheny County this year.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories