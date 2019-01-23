Raccoon captured in South Hills neighborhood tests positive for rabies

UPPER SAINT CLAIR, Pa. - The Allegheny County Healthy Department says a raccoon has tested positive for rabies.
The animal was captured on Shenandoah Drive in Upper Saint Clair last week.
According to the department, the raccoon came in contact with a dog.
The dog was not hurt, but has been quarantined.
This is the first rabid animal report in Allegheny County this year.
