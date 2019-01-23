0 Sweet photo of girl with dad, future stepdad goes viral

WACO, Texas - A Texas family sent a sweet message on social media that should resonate with all blended families. Transitioning from a biological father to a stepfather can be difficult, especially for children, but David Mengon and Dylan Lenox have struck a perfect balance because of 5-year-old Willow Mengon.

>> Read more trending news

Photographs posted online show the two men kissing Willow on each cheek and embracing her together as the girl left for a daddy-daughter dance in Hubbard over the weekend, KWTX reported. Lenox -- Willow’s soon-to-be stepfather, known as “Bonus Dad” -- is pictured on the left. Mengon -- known as “Daddy David” -- is on the right as Willow beams in the middle.

“We have molded ourselves into one unique family, of only for the sake of our children to know the power of love,” Lenox wrote in a Facebook post that has gone viral."Not only did I gain a daughter, I gained a brother and a best friend."

David Mengon is divorced from Willow’s mother, Sarah Mengon, who is now engaged to Lenox.

Lenox said David Mengon, who lives in Las Cruces, New Mexico, stays on the family couch when he visits, KXXV reported.

TRENDING NOW:

"He is not an outsider, he is and will always be apart of my life for the simple fact that we share the same daughter," Lenox told the television station.

The photographs were taken by Sarah Mengon, who owns Willie + Rose Photography, and the Facebook post has been shared more than 129,000 times since Saturday.

“You know, in the back of my head I thought this is something that should be shared but to the sheer volume it reached, no, we never in a million years thought it would go that far,” Lenox told KWTX.

“I love these two guys so much. They’re super awesome dads,” Sarah Mengon told the television station. “And I’m really lucky. So thank you everybody for following our little story.”

© 2019 Cox Media Group.