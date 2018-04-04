GREEN TREE, Pa. - A raccoon killed by two dogs in Green Tree tested positive for rabies, the Allegheny County Health Department announced Wednesday.
Officials said the racoon, which was killed by the dogs in the area of Glencoe Avenue, was brought to an ACHD facility last weekend.
The two dogs were up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations and there was no exposure to humans, according to the health department.
“All residents should avoid any kind of contact with wild or stray animals, especially those in the area of Green Tree where the rabid raccoon was located,” ACHD Director Dr. Karen Hacker said in a news release. “If any animal appears to be acting strange or becomes threatening, residents should notify their local animal control service, the police or the Pennsylvania Game Commission immediately.”
Rabies is transmitted by animal bites and scratches and is often fatal when left untreated, the health department said.
The raccoon is the first rabid animal reported in Allegheny County in 2018, officials said.
