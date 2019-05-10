WASHINGTON, Pa. - A ransomware attack has shut down computer systems in the city of Washington.
Mayor Scott Putnam confirms the city’s computer and phone systems have been down since Sunday morning.
Putnam said the city is still trying to figure out what happened and at this point “they’re not sure what is going on."
#BREAKING: The City of Washington's computer and phone systems are down after a ransomware attack. City leaders confirm they've been down since Sunday morning— Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) May 10, 2019
City leaders don’t believe the attack is having any impact on police or fire operations.
WPXI's Aaron Martin is working to find out what led to the attack and when the system could be restored, on Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
