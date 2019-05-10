  • Ransomware attack shuts down computer systems in Washington

    WASHINGTON, Pa. - A ransomware attack has shut down computer systems in the city of Washington.

    Mayor Scott Putnam confirms the city’s computer and phone systems have been down since Sunday morning.

    Putnam said the city is still trying to figure out what happened and at this point “they’re not sure what is going on."

    City leaders don’t believe the attack is having any impact on police or fire operations.

