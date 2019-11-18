0 Registered sex offender speeds away from officer, crashes into SUV in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. - A registered sex offender who is wanted in Connecticut crashed his car into an SUV after speeding away from a police officer who tried to pull him over in Duquesne, police said.

The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday on Duquesne Boulevard, sending the driver of the car and a 45-year-old in the SUV to hospitals, according to police.

Shortly before the crash, an officer tried to pull over the car driven by 39-year-old Daniel Disiero at the intersection of Grant Avenue and Duquesne Boulevard, authorities said. When the officer turned on his police vehicle’s lights, Disiero made an abrupt U-turn over a median strip and sped away.

The officer followed Disiero for about a quarter-mile before shutting the police vehicle’s lights off. About another half-mile down the road, the officer came across the crash, police said.

Investigators said Disiero lost control of his car and crashed into an SUV that was traveling in the opposite direction near the intersection of Duquesne Boulevard and Commonwealth Avenue.

We’ve learned this started as a police chase.

The suspect was wanted out of CT for fleeing police there, too.

He is also a “non compliant” sex offender, per records @wpxi pic.twitter.com/iuOmoN3qEQ — Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) November 18, 2019

During the investigation, authorities learned Disiero was wanted by police in Thomaston, Connecticut, for the following violations: weapon in a motor vehicle, engaging in a pursuit, reckless driving, evading, misuse of plates and no insurance.

Allegheny County police will charge Disiero with fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, driving under suspension, aggravated assault by vehicle, aggravated assault and traffic violations.

