Teen boy hospitalized after shooting in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — An investigation is underway after a teen arrived at a Pittsburgh hospital with a gunshot wound.

Pittsburgh Police say they were called to a local hospital after receiving a call about a 16-year-old boy who had walked in after he had been shot.

The teen had been shot in his hand.

Police say the boy told them he had been shot near the YMCA basketball courts on Frankstown Avenue in Homewood.

He said the shooter was someone who was inside of an Uber. Police do not have a description of that vehicle.

The boy is in stable condition.

