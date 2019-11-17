  • Man hit, killed walking on the Parkway West near the Ft. Pitt Tunnels

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The outbound side of the Fort Pitt Tunnels are closed Sunday morning as police investigate a fatal crash.

    The medical examiner is on the scene.

    State police told Channel 11 just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday, a 45-year-old man was walking on the outbound lanes of the Parkway West by the Ft. Pitt Tunnels when he was hit and killed by a car. The driver of that vehicle stayed at the scene, police said. 

    Traffic is being diverted around the crash scene.

    This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 11 for updates throughout the morning.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories