PITTSBURGH - The outbound side of the Fort Pitt Tunnels are closed Sunday morning as police investigate a fatal crash.
The medical examiner is on the scene.
State police told Channel 11 just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday, a 45-year-old man was walking on the outbound lanes of the Parkway West by the Ft. Pitt Tunnels when he was hit and killed by a car. The driver of that vehicle stayed at the scene, police said.
Traffic is being diverted around the crash scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 11 for updates throughout the morning.
