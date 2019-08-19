  • Report: Heinz brand baby food recalled due to possibility of insects

    By: Luke Torrance  – Digital Producer, Pittsburgh Business Times

    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency put out a recall for a baby food produced by the Kraft Heinz Co., according to a report published Saturday in the Vancouver Sun.

    The food is a turkey stew produced by Heinz for babies over eight months. The Canadian agency is recalling the food due to the possibility of insects being in the product, although no illnesses had been reported.

