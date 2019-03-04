Report: More than 200 case of measles reported in 2019

There is concerning data about the number of measles cases in the U.S. this year.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says at least 206 cases have been reported since Jan. 1.
That's 47 more cases than reported last week.
The cases were reported by 11 states, including Washington, which has been dealing with a measles outbreak for weeks.
The Washington state secretary of health will testify before a senate panel March 5 to discuss the outbreak.
