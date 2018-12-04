Sam Nover, longtime WPXI Sports director, dies at 77

Sam Nover, a former WPXI Sports director, has died.
Nover had a huge impact on Channel 11 and was one of the groundbreaking personalities in Pittsburgh television. He spent close to 30 years at Channel 11.
Very sad to pass along the news that Pittsburgh television legend Sam Nover has died. Sam was our former sports director and spent close to 30 years at Channel 11. Nover was 77. Our deepest condolences go out to Sam’s family pic.twitter.com/zPntdLdUxm— Alby Oxenreiter (@albyox) December 4, 2018
Nover conducted the final television interview with Pirates Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente.
Channel 11's current sports director, Alby Oxenreiter, described Nover as a perfectionist with a booming voice who paid keen attention to detail.
Nover spent a good portion of the year in Florida, but still loved coming back to Pittsburgh for a few months every year.
We are saddened to hear that long-time Pittsburgh TV sportscaster and onetime TV voice of the Penguins, Sam Nover has passed away.— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 4, 2018
We extend our condolences to Sam's family, friends, and the Pittsburgh sports community.
Nover was 77 years old.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2nd violent incident in Heinz Field stands during Steelers game draws scrutiny
- 300-pound Erie woman pleads guilty in crushing death of 120-pound boyfriend
- Dog sniffs out owner's cancer, not once, but 3 times
- RAW VIDEO: Brett Keisel at Children's Hospital
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}