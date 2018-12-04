  • Sam Nover, longtime WPXI Sports director, dies at 77

    Updated:

    Sam Nover, a former WPXI Sports director, has died.

    Nover had a huge impact on Channel 11 and was one of the groundbreaking personalities in Pittsburgh television. He spent close to 30 years at Channel 11.

    Nover conducted the final television interview with Pirates Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente.

    Channel 11's current sports director, Alby Oxenreiter, described Nover as a perfectionist with a booming voice who paid keen attention to detail.

    Nover spent a good portion of the year in Florida, but still loved coming back to Pittsburgh for a few months every year.

    Nover was 77 years old.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories