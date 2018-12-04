A second violent incident in the Heinz Field stands from Sunday’s Steelers loss is garnering attention.
Channel 11 video caught a man in Los Angeles Chargers tangling with a Steelers fan as the Chargers pulled off an unprecedented comeback on the Steelers’ home field. That Chargers fan told police the Steelers fan choked his pregnant wife, who was wearing a Chargers jersey.
Channel 11 confirmed Pittsburgh police are now investigating and may file criminal charges.
The incident follows another caught on cellphone video of two Steelers fans brawling in the stands at the game.
Officials at Heinz Field confirmed they too are investigating the alleged choking and the brawl.
Renee Wallace is learning where those investigations stand, and what penalties fans could face for fighting, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
