    PITTSBURGH - A school bus crash with kids on board crashed Thursday morning on Saw Mill Run Boulevard in Beechview. 

    Channel 11 has learned the crash happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection with Crane Avenue. 

    WPXI's Mike Holden reported a driver of an SUV appears to have rear-ended the school bus.  

    Students were loaded off of the school bus involved in the accident and onto another school bus. 

    Officials said no one was transported to the hospital. 

