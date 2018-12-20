PITTSBURGH - A school bus crash with kids on board crashed Thursday morning on Saw Mill Run Boulevard in Beechview.
Channel 11 has learned the crash happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection with Crane Avenue.
Just arriving to accident involving a school bus and an SUV. This is at Saw Mill Run and Crane. It appears driver of SUV rear ended the school bus. Kids are on board. Doesn’t appear there are any injuries. Working to get info. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/mWGCOBXjkp— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) December 20, 2018
WPXI's Mike Holden reported a driver of an SUV appears to have rear-ended the school bus.
BREAKING NEWS: School Bus Accident on Saw Mill Run Blvd at Crane Ave. There are Children on the Bus - No Word on Injuries. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/JT29Wqpe83— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) December 20, 2018
Students were loaded off of the school bus involved in the accident and onto another school bus.
Kids are being transferred off of one first student bus and onto another first student bus. No injuries. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/aERkIiwJbN— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) December 20, 2018
Officials said no one was transported to the hospital.
WPXI's Mike Holden is on the scene talking with investigators
