PITTSBURGH - Carnegie Mellon University is hoping to build a new six-story dorm along the corner of Clyde Street and Fifth Avenue.
The university still needs to get approval from the city.
However, people living along the quiet Clyde and Devonshire streets are speaking out against it.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.
CLICK HERE to find out how.
They fear the proposed living space for almost 300 students would create a whirlwind of problems.
They wrote to the City of Pittsburgh's Zoning Board of Adjustment that the project would impact air quality, create additional traffic and noise problems and generally ruin the landscape of their homes.
WPXI’s Mike Holden is working to talk with students, residents and university officials for Channel 11 News at Noon.
Carnegie Mellon University said in the past that they would follow the necessary restrictions and wouldn't violate noise and other ordinances.
People who live there have mixed emotions.
The Zoning Board has 40 some days to make with a decision.
TRENDING NOW:
- 9th American tourist dead in Dominican Republic while vacationing with friends
- Woman found dead after man in prison tips off therapist
- 47 Jimmy Buffett fans fell sick on recent Dominican Republic vacation, group says
- VIDEO: EF1 tornado touched down in Butler, Armstrong counties Sunday
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}