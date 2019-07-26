SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Rescue crews had to cut open the roof of a flipped SUV to rescue a person inside following a crash Friday afternoon.
Emergency officials said the crash occurred on Route 8 at Pennview Street just before 1 p.m.
The road was closed for a time before one lane on Route 8 was reopened for traffic to get by the crash scene.
There's no word from emergency crews about what led up to the crash. There's also no word on the extent of any injuries.
