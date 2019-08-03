SOUTH PARK, Pa. - 911 dispatchers told Channel 11 a suspect was shot following a police pursuit that ended in South Park.
Allegheny County Police said the pursuit ended on Edgewood Street, which is off Brownsville Road. Just before 3 a.m. is when the shooting occurred.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
911 officials said the chase was started by a Monongahela police officer in Washington County.
Police said the suspect was shot once and taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
It's not clear what led up to the start of that chase, and officials have not yet released the identity of the person shot.
Stay with Channel 11 for updates on this developing story.
Here's a map showing the area where the suspect was shot:
TRENDING NOW:
- Children report being hit with sticks, burned at hands of their parents
- ‘You're gonna kill me': Body cameras show man's death at hands of Dallas cops
- Dog lick infection: Woman in medically induced coma awakes, finds limbs amputated
- Police: Man steals snakes, iguanas from Westmoreland Co. pet store
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}