Man arrested in connection with November hit-and-run in Peters Township

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Peters Township police have arrested a 47-year-old man, who they said hit a 79-year-old woman with his car, then drove away in November.

A crosswalk in front of Atria’s Restaurant is where Sally Sherfinski was injured on November 18th as she was making her way across the road in McDowell Shops. One month later, police arrested Keith Shearer after they said surveillance video showed him speeding away.

“She was in bad shape, said Nancy Ross, who visits Atria’s often. “I’m so glad she’s okay, and now, I’m so glad they have an arrest because that’s what we’ve been waiting to hear. That’s fantastic.”

Ross told Channel 11 she was at the restaurant just hours before the hit-and-run and was shocked when she heard the news.

“When I came in the next day, they were talking about the accident and about the guy ran and didn’t stop, and that it wasn’t just a bump. Her things were thrown all over the road, her shoe was up, you know, 40 feet away, so he hit her,” Ross said.

Court documents said Shearer told police he went to Applebee’s that day after work and had one beer and two shots before driving away. Police say Shearer denied knowing he hit Sherfinski but said there was a chance he blacked out.

Police say Sherfinski was taken to Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition. She spent two days in the ICU with multiple broken bones and a brain bleed and is now recovering at home, to the relief of many.

“Her friend came in to thank all the waitresses and servers who went out and sat with her and held her until the paramedics got here,” Ross said.

We spoke with Sherfinski and her husband over the phone. They said a weight has been lifted, knowing the person responsible has been charged, and said they hope he is able to turn his life around.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group