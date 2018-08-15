A South Side bar owner’s dress code is generating calls for a boycott.
Marlisa Goldsmith is learning more about why some patrons feel the code is discriminatory, and reaches out to the bar owner for his side of the story, for Channel 11 News at 5:30.
Andrew Balint recently posted the dress code for Twelve Whiskey BBQ and it began circulating on social media. African-Americans in Pittsburgh began to take notice, saying the guidelines seem to target them.
“I'm not going to give my money and enrich your livelihood if you don't respect me as a person. This is a matter of respect,” said one woman.
