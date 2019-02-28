Man pointed gun at security after being kicked out of Pittsburgh club

PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating after a man allegedly pointed a gun at security of a club on Pittsburgh's North Side.
Channel 11 has learned the incident happened outside the Spearmint Rhino gentlemen's club on Pennsylvania Avenue.
According to police, two men were kicked out of the club around 8 p.m. Wednesday.
One of the men became upset while in the parking lot and threw a rock inside the building, which caused damage, police said
When security approached the man, he allegedly ran to his car, grabbed a gun, and pointed it at the security.
Police said the two unidentified men fled the scene.
