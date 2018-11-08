0 Steelers' Antonio Brown cited for going 100+ mph on McKnight Road

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was stopped by police for speeding just hours before the team’s Thursday night game against the Carolina Panthers.

According to Ross Township police, Brown was cited for going in excess of 100 mph southbound on McKnight Road near the intersection with Babcock Boulevard around 9:45 a.m. The posted speed limit is 45 mph.

A Ross Township police officer was stationed near the Babcock overpass looking for a possible suspect from a bank robbery at the WesBanco in McCandless Crossing, police said.

The officer pulled over the driver, who was identified as Antonio Brown, near the Interstate 279 interchange. Brown was cited for reckless driving, which is a summary offense.

It carries maximum penalties of 90 days in jail, a $200 fine and a six-month license suspension. Brown will have the option to fight the ticket in court.

#BREAKING: New video shows police pursuing Antonio Brown’s black Porsche on McKnight Rd this morning. He was going over 100 mph and cited for reckless drivinghttps://t.co/7b1kEn9QFn pic.twitter.com/70eeUzffqP — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) November 8, 2018

The Steelers organization released a statement that said: “We are aware of the situation, but we are still gathering information. We won’t have any further comment at this time.”

Brown and the Steelers have a game Thursday night at Heinz Field.

Ross Commissioner Steve Korbel, president of the township board, tweeted at the Steelers and asked them to remind players to drive carefully in Ross.

Dear @steelers, Please remind your players that when traveling on McKnight Road in @TownshipOfRoss they should leave the weed at home and avoid speeds in excess of 100 MPH. cc: @CoachTomlin @AB84 @LeVeonBell #HereweGo #BeatCarolina — Commissioner Steve Korbel (@SteveKorbel) November 8, 2018

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell was pulled over and charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and DUI in Ross in August 2014.

He was sentenced to probation and the NFL suspended him for two games.

