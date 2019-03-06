Study: Dog walking sending older people to ER

Most people know not to let small children hold the leash while walking strong dogs, but the same goes for seniors, too.
The number of older people injuring themselves while walking dogs is skyrocketing.
According to a new study in the surgery edition of the journal of the American Medical Association, bone fractures from such incidents more than doubled during a 13-year period.
In 2004, about 1,700 people 65 or older visited emergency rooms with fractures after falling while walking a dog.
In 2017, that number was almost 4,400. Women need to be especially careful because they are at higher risk for bone disease.
Walking a dog can still be a great source of exercise, but experts say older dog owners should take special care to train their best friends or choose smaller breeds.
