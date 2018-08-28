Study finds link between heavy social media use in teens and ADHD symptoms

A recent study found a link between heavy social media use in teenagers and ADHD symptoms. The study from the University of South California looked at teens throughout their high school years. It found those with heavy social media use were more likely to report ADHD symptoms by their senior year.
Dr. Ana Radovic spends a lot of time studying teens.
She is an adolescent medicine physician at UPMC. She says the study linking heavy social media use in teens to ADHD symptoms, makes her think of multitasking.
"If we really want to do a good job on something, then we need to sit and focus on what we are doing," Radovic told us, and she said that isn't happening.
TRENDING NOW:
- Airlines raise salaries, increase training opportunities to combat pilot shortage
- Baby 'graduates' from NICU after being born at 22 weeks
- 4 Ohio children missing, believed to be in danger
- VIDEO: Child abuse lawsuit -- believed first post-grand jury -- filed against Diocese
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Radovic told Channel 11 they are seeing a lot more people switching quickly between tasks. In a college classroom, someone can be listening to a lecture, online shopping and texting all at once. It might seem like they are being productive, but Radovic says it can hurt in the long run.
"If you don't learn how to develop that focus on your math homework then how will you do that on your job when you encounter a challenge?" asked Radovic.
She says constant access to a cellphone can keep a teen from accomplishing tasks. Radovic suggests parents set aside digital-media free times, like during family dinner and homework time, so teens can focus on getting a task all the way done in one sitting.
"I wouldn't say media is toxic because it is part of our lives," said Radovic. "It's more how we are interacting with it."
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}