LIMA, Ohio - Police are asking for the public’s help locating four children who were taken by their mother in Ohio and are believed to be endangered.
According to the Lima Police Department, the children -- ranging in age from 8 to 13 -- were taken by their mother, 40-year-old Marianne Merritt.
Merritt has no custodial rights and is believed to be headed to Florida with her boyfriend, 39-year-old Charles Perkins, who is said to be abusive toward the children, police said.
There are active warrants out for Perkins and he is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.
The group might be traveling in a 2000 Chrysler Voyager that is dark blue with a white passenger door and has Ohio license plate FMQ3175.
Merritt is white, stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds and has red hair and green eyes.
Perkins is white, stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 164 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
The children are described as follows:
- Damara Croley: 13 years old. 5 feet 3 inches tall. 180 pounds. Brown hair and blue eyes. Last seen wearing a red OSU shirt and Spiderman web pants.
- Benjamin Karl-Leland Croley: 12 years old. 5 feet 1 inch tall. 120 pounds. Blonde hair and blue eyes. Last seen wearing yellow smiley emoji pants.
- Patience Wilson: 9 years old. 4 feet 5 inches tall. 80 pounds. Blonde hair and blue eyes. Last seen wearing a white top and dark blue or black leggings.
- Damien Wilson: 8 years old. 4 feet 5 inches tall. 111 pounds. Blonde hair and blue eyes. Last seen wearing a blue shirt and red and black shorts.
