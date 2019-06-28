A new study found more and more young people are having heart attacks.
"These are often individuals when they have symptoms they may not think this is a heart attack, again it’s not on their radar at all," Dr. Ron Blankstein, a cardiologist said.
The study found that about one in five heart attack victims were under the age of 40 and that number has increased every year for the past decade.
WPXI Morning News Anchor Katherine Amenta dug into the reasons why and what you can do prevent it from happening to you for Channel 11 Morning News.
TRENDING NOW:
- 300K Highmark members left out from new deal with UPMC
- Girl's seat belt came undone on Kennywood coaster, family says
- Cremated remains found in storage unit used by funeral director
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh potholes remain a problem, despite drop in 311 reports
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}