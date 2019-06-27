  • 300K Highmark members left out from new deal with UPMC

    PITTSBURGH - A landmark agreement between Highmark and UPMC for 10-year contract was met with cheers last week, but it's not all good news.

    Channel 11's Amy Hudak has learned that 300,000 Highmark members, including Highmark employees, were essentially left out from the agreement.

