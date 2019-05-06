  • Sunshine with temps in the lower 70s on Monday

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The weather will be much improved to begin the first full week of May. Sunday night will turn out to be partly cloudy to clear, with light wind and patchy fog developing toward morning.

    Interactive Radar

    Related Headlines

    Then, the conditions will be very pleasant on Monday with a partly to mostly sunny sky, light wind, low humidity and a comfortable high temperature in the lower 70's, Monday evening will be quite pleasant for any after work and school activities.

    We'll see a few showers returning through mid week with highs not too far from seasonal averages.

    If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories