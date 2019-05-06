PITTSBURGH - The weather will be much improved to begin the first full week of May. Sunday night will turn out to be partly cloudy to clear, with light wind and patchy fog developing toward morning.
Then, the conditions will be very pleasant on Monday with a partly to mostly sunny sky, light wind, low humidity and a comfortable high temperature in the lower 70's, Monday evening will be quite pleasant for any after work and school activities.
We'll see a few showers returning through mid week with highs not too far from seasonal averages.
