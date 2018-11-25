  • SWAT, police respond to downtown Pittsburgh hotel

    PITTSBURGH - Police and SWAT responded to an incident at a hotel in downtown Pittsburgh Sunday afternoon.

    Authorities were called to the Drury Plaza Hotel in the 700 block of Grant Street around for a report of an "emotionally disturbed" man, police said. 

    Police said the man refused to come out of his room and locked his door.

    He peacefully surrendered around 1:50 p.m. after negotiators talked to him, according to police.

    The man was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

