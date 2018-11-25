PITTSBURGH - Police and SWAT responded to an incident at a hotel in downtown Pittsburgh Sunday afternoon.
Authorities were called to the Drury Plaza Hotel in the 700 block of Grant Street around for a report of an "emotionally disturbed" man, police said.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Police said the man refused to come out of his room and locked his door.
He peacefully surrendered around 1:50 p.m. after negotiators talked to him, according to police.
The man was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
TRENDING NOW:
- Chris Watts case: Text messages reveal days before Colorado mom, daughters found dead
- Man finds $7.5M in storage unit he bought for only $500
- Woman says boyfriend was holding his hands up when deputy shot, killed him
- VIDEO: Security official tackles man armed with BB gun outside 'Fiddler on the Roof'
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}