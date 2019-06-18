  • Taco Bell giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos Tuesday

    What could be better than Taco Tuesday? How about free tacos from Taco Bell

    From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on June 18, you can get a free Doritos Locos Tacos from the restaurant chain.

    It’s part of their “Steal A Game, Steal A Taco” promotion. If a team wins a game on the road in the NBA finals, everyone gets a free taco. 

    The Golden State Warriors won a game on the road against the Toronto Raptors.

    The Raptors would go to become the NBA Champions for 2019.

