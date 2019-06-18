What could be better than Taco Tuesday? How about free tacos from Taco Bell?
From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on June 18, you can get a free Doritos Locos Tacos from the restaurant chain.
A game was stolen...And so were tacos. Stop into Taco Bell on June 18 from 2-6PM to score your free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Or better yet, any time online or on the app. pic.twitter.com/L9i7430XtY— Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 3, 2019
It’s part of their “Steal A Game, Steal A Taco” promotion. If a team wins a game on the road in the NBA finals, everyone gets a free taco.
Steal A Game, Steal A Taco is back! If a team steals a game on the road then everyone steals a FREE Doritos® Locos Tacos.— Taco Bell (@tacobell) May 22, 2019
The Golden State Warriors won a game on the road against the Toronto Raptors.
The Warriors stole game two of the NBA Finals! So head to #TacoBell tomorrow from 2-6PM for your free Doritos® Locos Tacos or order online or on the app and pick it up any time, all day.— Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 17, 2019
The Raptors would go to become the NBA Champions for 2019.
