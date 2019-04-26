INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Ambulances, fire crews and police were called to a local drug treatment center in Indiana Township on Thursday.
The Western Pa. Adult and Teen Challenge was completely evacuated and more than a dozen ambulances were on the scene.
Police told Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca 14 people were taken to local hospital to be checked out.
Several people reported feeling sick because of carbon monoxide.
Officials said they think it was caused by a gas-powered saw that was being run in the basement.
"They were doing some construction. Like I said, they were running a saw which may have put some fumes in the building and at that point, some of the residents got ill," said Adam Siemianowski of the Rural Ridge Volunteer Fire Company.
Siemianowski said they expect the patients to be OK.
