Snyder of Berlin chip plant in Somerset County to shut down

BERLIN, Pa. — A longtime snack food manufacturing plant in Western Pennsylvania will be shutting its doors.

According to a WARN notice from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, the Snyder of Berlin chip plant, on Stadium Street in Berlin, Somerset County, is expected to fully cease operations by the end of next year.

Officials said that the majority of 96 employees will be laid off by Feb. 13, but according to the state, the company will retain six employees to assist in the final shutdown and clean up of the facility.

Snyder of Berlin first began operations in 1947 and is known for its wide variety of potato chips and other snacks. WJAC reported that the company was acquired by Utz Brands in 2019. Then, in 2024, Utz sold the Berlin facility to the company Our Home.

We’ve reached out to Snyder of Berlin and Our Home for a response.

