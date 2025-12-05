Chartiers Valley School District facing lawsuit claiming they allowed third grader to be assaulted

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lawsuit filed against the Chartiers Valley School District alleges that a third grader was allowed to be sexually harassed and assaulted by a boy in her class.

Court papers said the eight-year-old reported the harassment to school officials in 2018. The district put the boy in a different room, but allowed the students to share lunch, recess and the school bus.

“The school continued to not intervene, to not prevent them from being in the same classroom and eventually the harassment turned into sexual assault,” said Attorney Amy Mathieu.

The lawsuit says the boy was eventually expelled from the district.

The district solicitor sent a statement on Thursday that reads, in part, quote: “The district is conducting a thorough review of the facts and circumstances surrounding this matter from 2018 and will respond appropriately through the proper legal channels.”

