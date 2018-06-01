  • Three Rivers Arts Festival kicks off busy weekend in Pittsburgh

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A true sign that summer is here in Pittsburgh is the start of the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival. 

    Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s 10-day celebration of the arts brings food, world-class art and music to Point State Park, Gateway Center and Pittsburgh’s Cultural District. 

    This year marks the 59th year for the festival and features staples such as the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra along with other local artists and musicians.  

    Pittsburgh artist Dee Briggs will premiere her exhibition, "Six Plates for Annabelle and Maggie" at the Gateway T Station at Gateway Center.  It’s a new large-scale sculpture exhibit. 

    The festival draws nearly 500,000 visitors to downtown during the event.  

    Visit the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust for a full list of events and the musical lineup, and check out a map of the events. 

     

